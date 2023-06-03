PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,378 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

