PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $168.27 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.