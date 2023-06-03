PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

