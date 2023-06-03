PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 528,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,341,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wix.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital AG lifted its position in Wix.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 455,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

WIX stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

