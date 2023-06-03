PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

