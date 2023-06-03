PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

