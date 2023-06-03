PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVY Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $7,439,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $48.61 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

