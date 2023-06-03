PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 358.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $156.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.12 and its 200 day moving average is $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $133.56 and a one year high of $191.18.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

