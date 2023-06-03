PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $555,000 Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,942,000 after purchasing an additional 403,194 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,659. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDC Energy Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $70.95 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.