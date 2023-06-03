PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $564,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,438,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,886,000 after purchasing an additional 857,700 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Perrigo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after buying an additional 736,870 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Perrigo by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,446,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 691,261 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Perrigo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,913,000 after buying an additional 690,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $32.99 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

