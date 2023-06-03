PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $584,000 Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 84,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ryanair

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

