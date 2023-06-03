PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,709,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,923,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,875,000 after purchasing an additional 230,209 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

