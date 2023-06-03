PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 235,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $103.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

