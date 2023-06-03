PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,307,000 after purchasing an additional 240,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,498.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,498.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole S. Stokes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,368.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,130. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

