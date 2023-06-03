PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NC opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $232.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

