PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 511,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.9 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $139.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CyberArk Software

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.