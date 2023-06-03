PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

See Also

