PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Shares of DSGX opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

