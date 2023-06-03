PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,353,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,961,000 after acquiring an additional 134,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,900,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

LCII stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

