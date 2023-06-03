PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,996 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Prudential by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prudential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Prudential by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.63) to GBX 1,850 ($22.86) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.63) to GBX 1,700 ($21.01) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.04) to GBX 1,550 ($19.15) in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.00.

Prudential Trading Up 4.9 %

Prudential Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.