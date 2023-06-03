PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,551 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 249.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $53.00 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

