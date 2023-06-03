PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.