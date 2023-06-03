PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,704 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $8,955,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 986,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.