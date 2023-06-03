PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,855 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,925 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,518,000 after purchasing an additional 314,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 274,182 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 263,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after acquiring an additional 338,911 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

