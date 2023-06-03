PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADE. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

CADE opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

