PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,051,000 after buying an additional 237,812 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Integer by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after buying an additional 215,615 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 90,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

