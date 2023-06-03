Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Powell Industries worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 484,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Up 6.7 %

POWL stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, Director John David White sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $990,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

