Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,326 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

DOCU opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.28, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

