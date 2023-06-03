Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 924 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MongoDB by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MongoDB by 5,168.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 273,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 203,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $397.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

