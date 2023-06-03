Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after buying an additional 348,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 38.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 480,099 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

