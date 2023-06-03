Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,808 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,198. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

