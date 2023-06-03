Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 244.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 30.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SouthState during the third quarter worth $140,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,813.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,813.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSB stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

