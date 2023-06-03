Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,121 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $67.88 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,485.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 973,690 shares of company stock valued at $59,574,039. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.