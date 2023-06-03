Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,238 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVCR stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
