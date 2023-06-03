Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:PLNT opened at $63.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Cowen raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
