Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

SPOT opened at $151.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

