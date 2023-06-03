Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $14.60 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $250.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

