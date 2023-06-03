Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 71,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $363,127.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,038.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,542,874 shares of company stock worth $21,059,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

PLTR stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.65, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

