Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at $679,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $664,876 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

