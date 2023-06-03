Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $92.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

