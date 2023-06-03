Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chewy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.85 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

