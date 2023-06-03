Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,333 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $209,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DEN. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denbury Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.68.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

