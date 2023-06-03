Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,166 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,743 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $102.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

