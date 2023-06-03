Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.