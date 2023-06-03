Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after purchasing an additional 805,624 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,025.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 688,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after purchasing an additional 627,734 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $502,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,348.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 157.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.