Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,410 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $207.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Douglas Elliman’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

