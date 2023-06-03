Private Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.31.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

