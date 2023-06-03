Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $27,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $34.25 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

