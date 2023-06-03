Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSTG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NYSE PSTG opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.10, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

