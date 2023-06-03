Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $29,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $28,346.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,921.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $28,346.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,921.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,248. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $202.00 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -561.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is -483.33%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

